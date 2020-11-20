Earlier this week, officials at the Carnegie Science Center unveiled new capabilities in the Buhl Planetarium, which will reopen Saturday after completing the first phase of a multimillion-dollar renovation project.
The project enhanced its technological capabilities and visual clarity, and promises to be more immersive and realistic for visitors.
Also, officials unveiled a new model in the Miniature Railroad and Village to celebrate the railroad’s centennial and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. The model honors Daisy Lampkin, a suffragist and civil rights activist, who lived in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.
Along with the new model, upgrades to the exhibition space include new digital text panels, a wall of archival images, and decor and lighting enhancements.
Carnegie Science Center is enforcing a limited visitor capacity of 15%, and visitors are required to wear masks.