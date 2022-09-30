“Behind the Stage Door,” a documentary on longtime Pittsburgh concert promoter Rich Engler, will make its cinematic debut Saturday, Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema.
The film captures what a promoter’s life entails, including working with some of the biggest rock stars in the world. The film includes appearances by producer and performer Peter Asher, Lou Gramm of Foreigner, Donnie Iris, Joe Grushecky and many others.
