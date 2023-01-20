What if the blood-thirsty plunderers you once thought you knew were just misunderstood explorers, farmers, tradesmen who were highly skilled?
Starting Saturday, Feb. 11 and continuing through Monday, Sept. 24, the Carnegie Science Center will host “Vikings: Warriors of the North Sea.” Visitors will get an in-depth look into Norse culture, traditions and beliefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.