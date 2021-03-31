The Carnegie Science Center will host a virtual discussion, “Frogs: Who Are They and Why Should You Care?,” at 7 p.m. starting Monday.
The discussion, led by Dr. Jennifer Sheridan, assistant curator for the section of amphibians and reptiles at Carnegie Museum of Natural History, is part of the Carnegie Science Center’s Virtual Cafe Sci, a monthly, free lecture series exploring contemporary science issues.
Sheridan will talk about her research using frogs to examine the effects of habitat alteration on amphibian communities, the effects of climate change on organism size, and anthropogenic impacts on organisms in urban areas.
The discussion is free to attend, but preregistration is required to receive the webinar link.
For additional information, call 412-237-3400 or visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org.