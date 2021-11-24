The Carnegie Science Center is offering hour-long science workshops for children aged 3-5 on select Wednesdays in December.
“Preschool Adventures” are specifically designed around suitable themes for early learners to discover basic science concepts. The workshops, which begin on Dec. 1 and end Dec. 22, will explore water play, robotics, and ramps and motion. An adult helper must be present with each registered child. Online registration is open at carnegiesciencecenter.org until two days before the scheduled workshop begins.
All visitors and staff at the workshops are required to wear masks, even if they have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
For more information, call 412-237-3400.