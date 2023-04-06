Visitors to the Carnegie Science Center will be able to take a deeper look at Pittsburgh's three rivers while celebrating Earth Day at H2Oh! River Weekend Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
They will learn how to turn river water into clean drinking water through chemistry, turn water vapor into a cloud in a bottle, go fishing with Venture Outdoors on Sunday only, or go on a river bingo scavenger hunt on the North Shore.
