The Carnegie Science Center has been awarded funding from Communities for Immunity in support of its work to promote vaccine confidence in the Pittsburgh community and beyond.
Supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Communities for Immunity is an initiative of the Association of Science and Technology Centers, the American Alliance of Museums, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and the Network of the National Library of Medicine providing funding awards and support to museums and libraries engaging their community to boost COVID-19 vaccine confidence.
The $10,000 award will support Carnegie Science Center to expand its COVID-19 vaccination awareness programming by offering “SARS Saturday...Chasing COVID” at the Science Center this Saturday, and to bring it to the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History and the Andy Warhol Museum in November.
Each of the free public programs will feature interactive experiences developed in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research – including exploring the number of spike proteins to the virus membrane in SARS-CoV-2, learning more about the importance of herd immunity, and the need to continue being creative in vaccinology. Each event will also include a showing of the film “Chasing COVID.” Created by the University of Pittsburgh Center for Creativity, “Chasing COVID” takes viewers inside the University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research laboratories, where Dr. Paul Duprex, director and Jonas Salk Professor, and his team have been working collaboratively with scientists around the world to unlock the secrets of COVID-19 and find ways to defeat it.
For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.