Carnegie Science Center is inviting visitors who are on the autism spectrum or affected by sensory sensitivities to explore the facility during special hours and summer camps.
During Sensory Sensitive Science Hours on select Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon, exhibit lights and sound effects are adjusted, and special activities are added to foster a safe, welcoming and fun environment. A special area is also available for guests who need quiet time.
Upcoming dates are this Sunday, May 17, Aug. 2 and Nov. 8.
And for children with sensory sensitivities who may not have had the opportunity in the past to participate in summer camps, Sensory Sensitive Summer Camps are being made available for children who are on the autism spectrum, or who have sensory processing disorders. Adaptations include a lower camp-to-staff ratio; reduction of loud sounds and bright lights; modified classroom furniture with flexible seating and a quiet space; availability of sensory tools, such as noise-canceling headphones, fidgets and weighted objects; and streamlined check-in and check-out procedures.
Camp themes include:
For ages 6-7:
- “Brick Engineers,” June 29-July 3; “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” July 20-24.
For ages 8-9:
- “Voyage to the Red Planet,” July 27-31.
For ages 10-11:
- “Video Game Design,” July 6-10.
For ages 12-14:
- “Robot engineers,” July 13-17.
There are also maker workshops scheduled in the science center’s BNY Mellon Fab Lab for ages 8-10 for June 29-July 1, and for ages 11-13 on Aug. 17-19.
For more information and to register, go online to CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.