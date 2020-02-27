Fans of the Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad and Village will have the opportunity to play a role in the exhibit’s future as the Science Center launches a 100th anniversary campaign Sunday for the upkeep of the train layout.
The Science Center is hoping to raise $30,000 through the crowdfunding effort. The online campaign can be found at bit.ly/MRRV100.
The display needs significant updates, and the Science Center is hoping to refresh the gallery where it is kept with new carpeting, fresh paint, updated signage, a new entrance video and LED lighting. Once the project is completed, visitors will be able to take in motion-activated digital text panels, and there are plans to place the Miniature Railroad’s 100-year-old archive online.
The project will also include the publication of a limited-edition centennial book detailing the history of the exhibit, its models, caretakers and never-before-seen photographs.
For additional information, call 412-237-1641.