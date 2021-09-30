Carnegie Science Center’s Virtual Cafe Sci will be looking at theories surrounding dark matter and how scientists search for a substance that is virtually undetectable starting at 7 p.m.Monday.
Dr. Alex Moskowitz will be giving the lecture. Moskowitz recently earned his Ph.D. in astrophysics from Carnegie Mellon University. His research focuses on the tiny dwarf spheroidal galaxies that orbit the Milky Way, which he uses to test theories of dark matter and gravity. Moskowitz has shared his expertise and enthusiasm for the cosmos for many years at the Science Center’s “Skywatch” public observing nights, first as a volunteer, and now as an official Buhl planetarium presenter.
The Virtual Cafe Sci is free to attend, but preregistration is required to receive the webinar link.
To access the link, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org/programs/lectures.