College students, builders, adults and engineers at heart aged 18 or older are invited to Carnegie Science Center on Friday, Nov. 19 for an adults-only night featuring live music, team design challenges and themed shows.
Starting at 6 p.m., visitors can test their collective mettle by competing in a series of team design challenges. From working together to protect an egg from an 18-foot drop to constructing the tallest, skinniest tower possible, visitors will discover the science behind cantilevers while enjoying live music, food and drinks.
For an extra charge, guests can attend the Pink Floyd laser show in the Buhl Planetarium.
Tickets and additional information are available at carnegiesciencecenter.org.