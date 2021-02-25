The interplay of immune cells that promote and inhibit a robust immune response are vast and complicated. In fact, a tip of the balance in one direction can cause disease.
At 7 p.m. Monday, Dr. Tullia C. Bruno, assistant professor in the Department of Immunology at the University of Pittsburgh, will lead a virtual discussion on “Balance Within Your Body.” The discussion is part of the Carnegie Science Center’s Virtual Cafe Sci, a monthly free lecture series exploring contemporary science issues.
