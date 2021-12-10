The Carnegie Science Center will be ushering in the winter solstice with an adults-only party at 8 p.m. Dec. 17.
The night will feature live music, star shows in Buhl Planetarium and conversations with scientists. Pittsburgh musician Jane West will be playing acoustic tunes in the Science Center’s RoboLounge area. Scientists from Carnegie Mellon University’s Center for Cosmology will be offering talks throughout the evening, diving into black holes, dark matter and the evolution of the universe.
For an extra $2 for members of the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh and $5 for nonmembers, guests can attend the Pink Floyd Laser Show in the Buhl Planetarium.
All visitors and staff at the event, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to wear masks while indoors.
For additional information, visit www.carnegiesciencecenter.org.