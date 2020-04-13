While the Carnegie Science Center is temporarily closed because of public health concerns surrounding COVID-19, the museum will host a virtual celebration on social media for the Week of the Young Child starting today.
The Week of the Young Child is an annual event sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) to celebrate early learning, young children, their teachers, families and communities with collaborative activities encouraging movement and healthy lifestyles through music, food and art.
Each day at 10:30 a.m., Science Center team members will host a Facebook Live session, during which they will provide entertainment for early learners and their parents or guardians inspired by the daily themes of this year’s celebration.
At noon, the Science Center will post a simple science activity specifically geared toward early learners. These activities will enhance children’s motor skills, encourage collaboration and assist with the development of problem-solving and listening skills.
The week’s lineup of Facebook Live events and activities include:
April 13 – Music Monday –
- Science Educator Brad Peroney will kick off the week with a special edition of his Music Monday Facebook Live. While Peroney has hosted Music Monday weekly during the Science Center’s closure, this performance will include even more tunes for toddlers. The 12 p.m. activity comes courtesy of Science Educator Angelica Miller. She’ll share some ideas for how to make musical instruments at home using simple items found around the house.
April 14 – Tasty Tuesday –
- Wendy Brenneman and her daughter, Mica, will make two tot-approved recipes via Facebook Live – a chickpea salad and peanut butter balls – as well as demonstrate how to make bubbles at home. For the 12 p.m. activity, followers will learn how to do a taste test activity at home.
April 15 – Work Together Wednesday –
- Science Educator Jason Dohoda will host virtual story time, during which he’ll read a selection of children’s books about working together as a team. He’ll also demonstrate how to build a robot and rocket ship using household materials. Then, at 12 p.m., work together to complete an “I Spy” challenge with the Science Center’s at-home scavenger hunt.
April 16 – Artsy Thursday –
- Dohoda returns for another virtual storytelling session, this time with books about tapping into the power of creativity and imagination. He’ll also show viewers how to color or paint a picture and turn it into a puzzle to share with family. Plus, learn how to make bubble wrap prints at noon.
April 17 – Family Friday – Welcome back Brenneman for a story time focused on the love of family. The family fun continues at noon as Miller will share instructions for creating a collaborative family mural.