MotionLab, a new permanent exhibit, has opened in Carnegie Science Center's Highmark SportsWorks.
In Motion Lab, visitors are prompted to practice and perform various sports-related activities while a high-speed camera records their actions at about 200-250 frames per second. After recording, visitors can head to one of three playback stations to review their motions frame-by-frame to make improvements through science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.