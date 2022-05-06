The Carnegie Museum of Natural History of Pittsburgh has a number of family-friendly and adult-only events scheduled at the museum in the coming weeks.
• Super Science Saturday: Poop, Guts, and Butts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Take a closer look at guts and digestion across the animal kingdom. Learn how scientists analyze dung to understand animal health, hone wildlife tracking skills by exploring the science of scat identification, and have a good laugh looking for butt-shaped seeds, fruits, fungi, minerals and fossils in this family-friendly activity.
• Nature Crawl from 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, June 10. Join museum staff on a 21+ self-guided crawl through selected exhibitions. Enjoy drop-in style activities including chats with scientific experts, tours, animal meet and greets and more.
• Science Friday presents Cephalopod Movie Night on Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Patrons can view short science documentaries, hear from cephalopod researchers and other experts and have a chance to ask special guests deep-sea questions.
For tickets and more information, visit carnegiemnh.org or call 412-622-3131.