Carnegie Museum of Art is welcoming visitors back to “Inside Out,” the museum’s free outdoor summer event series that celebrates Pittsburgh’s cultural landscape with performances, activities, food and drink on Thursday nights and Saturdays.
Beginning Saturday, June 4 and running through Saturday, Aug. 13, “Inside Out” will offer a robust calendar of activities and experiences. Artist Rafael Domenech will transform the museum’s Sculpture Court into a site-specific pavilion commissioned 58th Carnegie International. Thursdays will celebrate Pittsburgh’s expansive nightlife scene. On Saturdays, visitors and families alike can enjoy special site-specific performances and art-making activities. On select days, visitors can create their own artworks in a series of workshops facilitated by Domenech.
Visitors to “Inside Out” on Thursdays will be able to bring their own art-making and writing tools to create art and community with museum educators.
The full line-up of events and programs is available at cmoa.org.