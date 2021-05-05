Starting Thursday, visitors to Carnegie Museum Of Art will be able to experience the museum’s collection and architecture in a new way by booking a “Date With a Docent.”
Led by one of the museum’s docents, these physically distant, one-to-one and small group personalized mini-tours offer visitors an in-depth look at a specific area of the museum’s collection, exhibit or architecture. The 30-minute tours will run at 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m.
Tours are free with museum admission. In May, museum admission will be free from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. After May, museum admission will be half-off from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursdays.
Reservations need to be made no less than 48 hours in advance, and tours can cover such topics as photography, impressionism, Pittsburgh-related art and more.
“Date With a Docent” tours will meet in the museum lobby at the tour start time. Face coverings and social distancing are required. To register, visit cmoa.org/date-with-a-docent/.