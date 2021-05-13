“Inside Out,” a new outdoor summer event series celebrating Pittsburgh’s cultural landscape, is coming to the Carnegie Museum of Art starting June 5.
“Inside Out” will happen in the museum’s outdoor sculpture courtyard. Pop-up performances, DJs, arts activities, food trucks and more will be scheduled throughout the summer. Hosted in partnership with local artists, arts organizations and regional food and drink vendors, “Inside Out” programming will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. every Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
During “Inside Out,” visitors will be able to explore their artistic sides creative workshops, preview never-before-seen, site-specific commissions by regional performing arts groups and more.
“Inside Out” events have limited capacity and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The full line-up of events and programs is available at cmoa.org.