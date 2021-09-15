An exhibit of work by Sharif Bey, a Pittsburgh native, artist and ceramicist, will open at the Carnegie Museum of Art Oct. 2.
An associate professor of art at Syracuse University, Bey uses sculpture to draw upon the visual heritages of Africa and Oceania, as well as African American culture. The exhibit marks a return for Bey, who attended youth arts programs at Carnegie Museum of Art. According to Bey, “Revisiting collections at Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History throughout various chapters of my life provided me with a unique opportunity to grow with works of art.”
“Sharif Bey: Excavations” will be on display through March 6. For additional information, visit www.cmoa.org.