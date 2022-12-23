Carnegie Museum of Art has announced what will be coming up in 2023, after the Carnegie International closes in April.
In May, an exhibit featuring work by the late San Francisco painter Joan Brown will open. Organized by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, it’s the first major exhibit of her work in 20 years. A painting by Brown, “The Room, Part 1,” is in the Carnegie Museum of Art’s collection.
In June, the museum will present “Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers, 1912-2022.” This exhibit showcases the efforts of a nation and its artists to preserve and advance an artistic tradition long associated with Japan. In August, the Heinz Architectural Center will present “Unsettling Matter, Gaining Ground,” an exhibition of diverse and unseen collection material that links it to contemporary ideas about the environment, questioning our collective reliance on fossil fuels.
The final exhibit of 2023 will begin in November and tell the story of Pittsburgh philanthropists Sheila and Milton Fine, who have been advocates and supporters of the museum for decades. Promised to the museum in 2015, “The Milton and Sheila Fine Collection,” comprised of significant contemporary artworks from the 1980s to the 2000s, will be shown as a celebration and remembrance of Milton Fine, who died in 2019. It will also call attention to the legacy of the Fines’ philanthropic impact, as they acquired artworks alongside the museum with the intention of donating their collection.
Additional information will be available at cmoa.org.
