Carnegie Museum of Art has announced what will be coming up in 2023, after the Carnegie International closes in April.

In May, an exhibit featuring work by the late San Francisco painter Joan Brown will open. Organized by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, it’s the first major exhibit of her work in 20 years. A painting by Brown, “The Room, Part 1,” is in the Carnegie Museum of Art’s collection.

