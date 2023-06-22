PITTSBURGH--If there was a fundamental trait that painter and sculptor Joan Brown carried throughout her life, it was restlessness.

She shifted passions and partners and poured her obsessions into her work. Her output from the time she first broke through on the art scene in the early 1960s until her untimely death in a freak accident in 1990 was uniquely autobiographical and deeply idiosyncratic. To art aficionados, a Joan Brown work is easy to spot.

