PITTSBURGH--Over its long history, the Carnegie International has cast a spotlight on artists and works that, in their time, were positioned firmly on the cutting edge.

Salvador Dali, Auguste Rodin, Jackson Pollock, Rene Magritte and Andy Warhol are some of the titans of the art world in the 19th and 20th centuries whose creations found a place in the exhibit. Having previously gone under the names the Annual Exhibition and the Pittsburgh International Exhibition of Contemporary Paintings and Sculpture, the showcase of contemporary art has been a regular feature on the Carnegie Museum of Art’s calendar almost from the day Andrew Carnegie founded the institution in 1895. The 58th iteration of the Carnegie International, which opened last month and will be at the museum through April, illustrates how far the American art world has come in recognizing work beyond its borders and those of Europe.

