The curator and historian of a collection of Civil War artifacts and manuscripts at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall in Carnegie is retiring.
Diane Klinefelter is stepping down from the Thomas Espy Post No. 153 of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), which is on the library’s second floor. It originally opened in 1906 and hosted meetings of Civil War veterans and housed their wartime relics. It was active until the last members died in the 1930s. It was locked up and largely forgotten until it was restored decades later. The Espy Post is considered by many Civil War scholars to be perhaps the most intact GAR post in the country.
During her tenure, Klinefelter registered the Espy Post manuscript collection with the Library of Congress, and developed an array of Civil War programming that has raised the profile of the Epsy Post.
Klinefelter is being replaced by Jon-Erik Gilot, an archivist and historian who interned at the Espy Post from 2009 to 2012, and is a contributing historian with Emerging Civil War, a public history-oriented platform for sharing original scholarship related to the American Civil War.