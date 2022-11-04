A free Candlelight Open House at Historic Hanna’s Town in Westmoreland County will kick off the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 10.
From 4 to 7:30 p.m., the public is invited to warm up by the fire at Hanna’s Tavern and the reconstructed early 1800’s Lefevre log house, sample tasty nibbles, wassail, and All Saints Brewery ale. Living history interpreters from I.B.W.C.P. (Proctor’s Militia) will be on hand to greet and guide guests.
The open house includes admission to Penn’s Woods: Plenty for the Use of Man, the current exhibit at the Westmoreland History Education Center and a new display in the archaeology gallery will be debuted.
Hanna’s Town is located at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg.
