Kathleen Edwards is part of this year's traveling Outlaw Music Festival, but you will most definitely not find her on a tour bus.

"I think they're awful," Edwards explained on the phone last week, in the midst of running errands before hitting the road. Rather than take her chances with a bus, Edwards is instead going from gig to gig in her own pickup truck, getting behind the wheel and hooking up her own trailer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription