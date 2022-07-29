Calliope: The Pittsburgh Folk Music Society is presenting the group Well Strung under the tent at Schenley Plaza on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m.

This concert is the second of three summertime concerts presented at Schenley Plaza. No tickets are needed, but Calliope will be collecting tips for the artists.

