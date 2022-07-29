Calliope: The Pittsburgh Folk Music Society is presenting the group Well Strung under the tent at Schenley Plaza on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m.
This concert is the second of three summertime concerts presented at Schenley Plaza. No tickets are needed, but Calliope will be collecting tips for the artists.
Well Strung is based in Slippery Rock and has been playing traditional and progressive bluegrass since June 2004.
