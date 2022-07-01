Calliope: The Pittsburgh Folk Music Society has announced its concerts for the 2022-23 season.
It will start Saturday, Oct. 1 with American fiddler Bruce Molsky and banjo player Tony Trischka. The other scheduled performances are:
n Loudon Wainwright III, Saturday, Nov. 5.
n The Slocan Ramblers, Saturday, Dec. 10.
n Della Mae, Saturday, Saturday, Jan. 28.
n Breabach, Saturday, Saturday, Feb. 25.
n Hubby Jenkins with special guests Benedict and Valerie Turner, Saturday, March 25.
n Guy Davis, with opener Ernie Hawkins and Raymond Morin, Saturday, April 29.
The concerts will be at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater in East Liberty. All concerts start at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets and subscriptions are available at calliopehouse.org.