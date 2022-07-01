Calliope: The Pittsburgh Folk Music Society has announced its concerts for the 2022-23 season.

It will start Saturday, Oct. 1 with American fiddler Bruce Molsky and banjo player Tony Trischka. The other scheduled performances are:

n Loudon Wainwright III, Saturday, Nov. 5.

n The Slocan Ramblers, Saturday, Dec. 10.

n Della Mae, Saturday, Saturday, Jan. 28.

n Breabach, Saturday, Saturday, Feb. 25.

n Hubby Jenkins with special guests Benedict and Valerie Turner, Saturday, March 25.

n Guy Davis, with opener Ernie Hawkins and Raymond Morin, Saturday, April 29.

The concerts will be at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater in East Liberty. All concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and subscriptions are available at calliopehouse.org.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In