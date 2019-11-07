The Department of Music and Theatre at California University of Pennsylvania is preparing a holiday treat for fans of “Elf.”
For the first time, a license to perform the stage version – “Elf The Musical” – is available to educational and amateur theaters, and Cal U. has secured the production for 2019 and 2020.
“Elf The Musical,” based on the 2003 motion picture starring Will Ferrell, will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 21-23, with matinees at 2 p.m. Nov. 23-24.
The show, which sees community members joining Cal U. students onstage and behind the scenes, is open to the public and will be performed in the Mainstage Theatre of Steele Hall.
Ticket price is $12 for adults; $6 for those 60 and older and 12 and younger. Cal U. students with valid CalCards pay a $5 deposit that is refunded at the show.
For ticket information, or to charge tickets by phone, call the Steele Hall Box Office at 724-938-5943.
An opening night reception will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in Kara Alumni House. Guests can mingle with theater patrons and Cal U. President Geraldine Jones. The menu will include hearty appetizers – and perhaps the four main “Elf” food groups, candy, candy corn, candy canes and syrup. Cost is $30 and includes a ticket to the show, which begins at 7. Proceeds benefit Cal U. theater legacy projects.
For reservations, visit tinyurl.com/caluelf.