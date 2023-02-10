Award-winning actor Max McLean portrays the British writer C.S. Lewis in the production “C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In,” which will be at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 22.
Using Lewis’ own words, the multimedia event explores:
n What convinced Lewis of the divinity of Christ.
n Why the BBC gave him a huge audience to deliver wartime talks that would become the book “Mere Christianity.”
n How Adolf Hitler influenced the writing “The Screwtape Letters.”
n How Lewis’ insights on prayer, heaven and the Second Coming of Christ influenced “The Chronicles of Narnia.”
