The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, Chatham University and Point Park University are presenting the documentary “By the Waters of Babylon” with the accompaniment of a string quartet for four screenings in May.
“By the Waters of Babylon” uses the medium of 360 video to take viewers on an immersive journey into the world of composers silenced by the Holocaust and a contemporary string quartet’s mission to bring this music to a wider audience. Viewers begin their experience situated in the center of the Clarion Quartet as they perform String Quartet No. 3 by Viktor Ullmann, a composer who suffered under Nazi oppression. “By the Waters of Babylon” then interweaves images of the past and the present as it tells the story of the “Entartete Musik” composers and the Clarion Quartet’s mission to shine light on music silenced by oppression.
The Clarion Quartet is composed of Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra musicians who aim to give a voice to great composers who suffered the injustices of oppression. The group’s repertoire features the work of composers who were detained in Nazi camps yet continued to create music.
Two VIP screenings are set for Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. at the Buhl Planetarium at the Carnegie Science Center, followed by two regular screenings at the Buhl Planetarium on Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. The showings on May 31 will include a limited number of free seats for Holocaust survivors and degree-seeking students in the Pittsburgh area with a valid student ID. Registration is required in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/by-the-waters-of-babylon-360-degree-film-screening-tickets.
All attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including booster shots. Individuals who are not vaccinated will be required to obtain a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours prior to arrive at the event. All attendees will also be required to wear high-quality masks, KN95 or comparable. Appropriate masks will be provided at the door.