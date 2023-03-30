The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum outside Washington is kicking off its season with its pre-Easter "Bunny Trolley."
Visitors will be able to ride a restored antique trolley and see the Bunny on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8.
Ongoing activities include a scavenger hunt, a springtime craft activity, Four-Leaf 4-H Club's live rabbits and a photo opportunity with the Bunny.
It's a rain-or-shine event. Trolleys leave every 30 minutes, with the last ride leaving the platform at 4 p.m.
From Friday through the end of May, the museum is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. It will be closed Easter Sunday but open Memorial Day.
