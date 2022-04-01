The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum is opening its season with the Bunny Trolley.
Visitors will be able to ride a restored antique trolley to see the Bunny on Friday, April 8, Saturday, April 9, Sunday, April 10, Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. Ongoing activities include a scavenger hunt, a springtime craft activity, Four-Leaf 4-H Club’s live rabbits and a photo opportunity with the Bunny.
This is a rain-or-shine event. Trolleys leave every 30 minutes, with the last ride leaving at 4:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets in advance at www.patrolley.org. Visitors should arrive 10-15 minutes before the scheduled departure time. Masks are required while riding trolleys.
The museum is open for the season Friday and will have a new interactive exhibit based on the newly-published book “Pittsburgh Streetcar City,” written by volunteers at the museum. During this time of year, the museum is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. It will be closed on Easter.
The museum is located outside Washington, across from the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Additional information is also available by calling 724-228-9256.