20210305_com_Bunny on Horse Car.jpg

Courtesy of Pennsylvania Trolley Museum

The Easter Bunny waits to greet children at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum.

The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum is opening its season with the Bunny Trolley.

Visitors will be able to ride a restored antique trolley to see the Bunny on Friday, April 8, Saturday, April 9, Sunday, April 10, Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. Ongoing activities include a scavenger hunt, a springtime craft activity, Four-Leaf 4-H Club’s live rabbits and a photo opportunity with the Bunny.

This is a rain-or-shine event. Trolleys leave every 30 minutes, with the last ride leaving at 4:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets in advance at www.patrolley.org. Visitors should arrive 10-15 minutes before the scheduled departure time. Masks are required while riding trolleys.

The museum is open for the season Friday and will have a new interactive exhibit based on the newly-published book “Pittsburgh Streetcar City,” written by volunteers at the museum. During this time of year, the museum is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. It will be closed on Easter.

The museum is located outside Washington, across from the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Additional information is also available by calling 724-228-9256.

