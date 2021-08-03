Lego builders of all ages are invited to Carnegie Science Center Saturday for Builder Activity Day.
In collaboration with Steel City LUG, Pittsburgh’s Lego user group, visitors can learn from Steel City LUG experts while watching a Lego Carnegie Science Center model come to life. In addition, visitors will test their building and science skills in a boat float challenge.
Carnegie Science Center and Steel City LUG have a long-standing partnership. Steel City LUG members have created dozens of Lego sculptures to present in the Carnegie Science Center’s fourth floor Bricksburgh gallery. Recently, Steel City LUG installed three new custom-Lego sculptures honoring Pittsburgh landmarks. They will be on display through early next year.
Admission to Builder Activity Day is included with a general admission ticket. Online timed ticket purchasing is strongly recommended for all visitors, including members of the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh.
For information go online to carnegiesciencecenter.org.