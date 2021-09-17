Buddy the T-Rex from the PBS children’s series “Jim Henson’s Dinosaur Train” will be at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum this weekend and next.
Buddy will be there from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Sept. 25-26. Staffers from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History will be there, teaching about fossils, dinosaurs and reptiles. There will also be a PBS Kids outreach table, children’s games and complimentary refreshments.
To purchase tickets, visit www.patrolley.org.
Fall hours at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum begin this month and continue through December. During the fall, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The last tour begins one hour before closing.
For additional information, call 724-228-9256 or visit www.patrolley.org.