The spring concert at La Roche University in McCandless will be headlined by rapper Bryce Vine and is set for Thursday, April 13.
It will be at La Roche’s Kerr Fitness & Sports Center and is open to the public. Pittsburgh alternative rock band the Ghost Club will be the support act.
