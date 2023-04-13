Brownsville artist Cameron Walters will exhibit his work on Saturday, April 22, at the ribbon cutting and open house at the Peter J. Daley Cultural Center at 119 Brownsville Ave. in Brownsville. 
 
The cultural center is the new Fayette County location for the Mon Valley Academy for the Arts.
 
Walters, a graduate of Brownsville Area High School, is a sophomore majoring in fine arts with a minor in business at PennWest California.
  
He works in various mediums, including paint, graphite, and charcoal and describes his style as realistic and says he loves drawing portraits.

Walters will have work available for purchase at the open house.

Examples of his work can be found at facebook.com/waltersartanddesign.

For information about the MVAA or the open house, contact Annette Buffer at 724-561-5616. 

