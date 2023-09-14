'The Crinolynns'

A new musical, "The Crinolynns," will be presented in concert at Carey Performing Arts Center in Latrobe on Saturday, Sept. 30. 

Television and Broadway star Donna Lynne Champlin, Tony Award nominee Sally Mayes, and Broadway star Valerie Wright will headline the world premiere concert of the new musical, "The Crinolynns" at Carey Performing Arts Center in Latrobe on Saturday, Sept. 30. 

The musical revolves around The Crinolynns, a fictitious 1960s girl group. After 40 years away from the spotlight, they’ve reunited to debut a new act about the realities of life after the prom, getting a ring, and the cute boy. It features an original score with music in the style of The Crystals, The Chiffons, Carole King, and the other queens of the girl group genre. The show is described as a mashup of "The Golden Girls" and "Forever Plaid."

