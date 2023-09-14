Television and Broadway star Donna Lynne Champlin, Tony Award nominee Sally Mayes, and Broadway star Valerie Wright will headline the world premiere concert of the new musical, "The Crinolynns" at Carey Performing Arts Center in Latrobe on Saturday, Sept. 30.
The musical revolves around The Crinolynns, a fictitious 1960s girl group. After 40 years away from the spotlight, they’ve reunited to debut a new act about the realities of life after the prom, getting a ring, and the cute boy. It features an original score with music in the style of The Crystals, The Chiffons, Carole King, and the other queens of the girl group genre. The show is described as a mashup of "The Golden Girls" and "Forever Plaid."
"The Crinolynns" has a book and lyrics by award-winning actor/writer/director Scott Logsdon and has music by composer/music director Aaron Gandy.
Champlin is best known as Paula Proctor on The CW’s Emmy Award-winning musical TV show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." She's also performed on Broadway in "Sweeney Todd," "Billy Elliot" and "By Jeeves," and has a number of other television and film credits on her resume.
Mayes is perhaps best known for her performance in the Roundabout Theater revival of "She Loves Me," for which she won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations. She has also performed in a number of Broadway shows, including "Steel Magnolias."
Wright’s Broadway credits include the 2023 Tony Award Best Musical winner "Kimberly Akimbo," "Tuck Everlasting," "Elf," "Annie Get Your Gun," and "Cats." She's additionally appeared in films like "Sleepless in Seattle," "Ordinary Heroes" and "Second Glance."
"The Crinolynns" in concert will be performed on at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Carey Performing Arts Center on the campus of St. Vincent College. The show is presented by Greensburg’s Stage Right! and their GhostLight Initiative.
Tickets are $26 for adults, $24 for seniors, and $16 for students, and can be purchased by calling 724-832-7464. For more information, visit stagerightgreensburg.com/.
