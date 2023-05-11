Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs” tells the tale of family bonds during the Great Depression, but the show's message stretches beyond its time period and into today, said the show's director.
Simon's semi-autobiographical play centers around a family in Brighton Beach, New York, in 1937. It chronicles the journey of nearly 15-year-old Eugene Jerome Morris as he learns about girls, family and relationships. It also explores themes of unemployment, war and prejudice.
While the story is set nearly 90 years ago, Director Robyn Brady said audiences who come to see "Brighton Beach Memoirs" this weekend at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale may find some of the play's messages pertinent to today.
“Unemployment was at 30%, everything was so unstable and uncertain, it was a time of technology with the radio and the newspaper as a source of information," she said. It also touches upon prejudices the family faces, as the children dream of what their futures will hold.
"(The play is) not just the family finding themselves and establishing themselves, but the country, too. Here we are in 2023, and we are as a country experiencing some of the same things with economics, stereotyping, prejudices and trying to figure it out," Brady said.
Even though some the themes of the show aren’t exactly joyful, Brady said the play is able to find humor in those situations.
“Eugene takes us through a time of life, crossing over from childhood to young adulthood,” Brady said.
She performed in the show many years ago, and sees it differently from when she acted in it as a child to now directing it as an adult and as a parent.
Brady said she believes the audience will appreciate the refreshing, entertaining and hopeful honesty of the characters.
“It has an overall message of family and hope, and no matter what’s happening, if you have that strong group and family you can count on, you can take on anything,” she said.
Like the play itself, the show has become a family affair for Brady. Her husband Daniel is her assistant and second pair of eyes when she needs it; her son, Joshua, is the show’s technical director and set builder; and her daughter, Angelina, is working with the props and costumes.
The cast, too, has become a family, bringing covered dishes to rehearsal so they can all eat dinner together.
“The cast loves the show even more every time they do it,” Brady said. “They’re doing an amazing job, there’s a lot of talking about the time period, talking about people and relationships and what’s going on.”
“I feel so good about this coming to life. I know it’s going to be amazing, and everyone is putting their all in this show," she said.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs” will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 11, 12 and 13, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.