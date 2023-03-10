The Pittsburgh Classic Movie Club is teaming up with the Harris Theater in downtown Pittsburgh for a screening of the classic 1945 British film "Brief Encounter."
It will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11. It will be introduced by Wendy Whittick, the club's president and a film historian. "Brief Encounter" is based on a play by Noel Coward and was directed by David Lean, who went on to direct such Oscar-winners as "The Bridge on the River Kwai" and "Lawrence of Arabia."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.