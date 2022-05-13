Brass Transit’s Tribute to The Sounds of Chicago in the 70’s comes to the stage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m.
The show includes all the hits from Chicago’s golden age. With a world-class horn section, a rocking rhythm section and vocals stacked sky-high, Brass Transit transports its audience back to the freewheeling days of the 1970s.
The eight-piece band formed about five years ago with a vision for a one-night performance of Chicago songs by a band comprised of all the best session musicians in southern Ontario, Canada. Along with the energy of the performance, it is also the goal of the band to perfectly replicate the Chicago sound.
The band includes veterans of the Hall-of-Fame rock and soul acts like the Drifters, Sam and Dave, Aretha Franklin, Ben E. King, the Marvelettes, Frankie Valli, Mary Wilson, Martha Reeves, Little Anthony & the Imperials, Del Shannon and the Mamas and the Papas.
Brass Transit’s performances have been so impressive, that even the members of Chicago began to take notice. Members from the group Chicago invited Brass Transit out to a few shows last year. Now, when both bands are in the same area for a show, they get together.
Tickets range from $35 to $65 and can be purchased online at www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., at 724-836-8000.