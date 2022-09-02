Bradford House Historical Association is hosting its annual Whiskey Rebellion Dinner on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe.
The evening will be centered around history and whiskey and will include a sit-down dinner, whiskey flight, whiskey rag, silent auction, and dessert. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m.
Auction items include Washington Symphony Orchestra October concert tickets, 2023 Pittsburgh Pirate tickets, a “Raise Your Spirits” experience, a homemade wooden children’s picnic table set, and 2023 Washington Health Gala tickets.
Since 1965, the Bradford House Historical Association has been fulfilling its mission to educate by operating the Bradford House Museum, a National Historic Landmark, the Whiskey Rebellion Festival, and the Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center. The association does not receive federal or state funding, instead relying on special events, grants, and donations. The Whiskey Rebellion Dinner is its annual fundraiser.
