Bradford House Historical Association is hosting its annual Whiskey Rebellion Dinner on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe.

The evening will be centered around history and whiskey and will include a sit-down dinner, whiskey flight, whiskey rag, silent auction, and dessert. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In