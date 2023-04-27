Seasons tickets are now open to the general public for the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series.
The seven-show package includes: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” Sept. 27 to Oct. 8, “The Wiz,” Oct. 31 to Nov. 5, “Mrs. Doubtfire,” Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, “Girl From the North Country,” Jan. 9 to 14, 2024, “My Fair Lady” Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, 2024, “Company,” April 16 to 21, 2024, and “The Kite Runner,” May 7 to 12, 2024.
In July, season ticket holders will get first access to performances of "The Book of Mormon," which runs from Feb. 27 through March 3, 2024.
The musical has won nine Tony Awards, and chronicles the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. It is the first Broadway musical written by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of the adult cartoon "South Park," and songwriter Robert Lopez, who co-created the musical "Avenue Q."
Season ticket holders can swap out "The Book of Mormon" for one of the shows, or add it to the series.
Packages can be purchased at TrustArts.org/Broadway, or by calling 412-456-1390 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.