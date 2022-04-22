Against The Wind – The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience hits the stage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.
The tribute band’s unique and gritty “Heartland rock” performances take the audience on a journey through the decades-long career of rocker Bob Seger. With a set list peppered with every hit, fans are swept away by both the band’s renditions, and Ty Wilson’s authentic vocal portrayal of one of rock’s most iconic voices.
Tickets range from $28 to $60, and can be purchased online at thepalacetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 724-836-8000. The theatre is located at 21 W. Otterman St.