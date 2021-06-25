A new arts funding initiative created by the Pittsburgh Foundation’s Center for Philanthropy will award 75 micro-grants of $1,000 to artists who are Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) to assist them in their work.
Applications are open through July 23. Funding for the program is provided by the Pittsburgh Foundation’s Mac Miller Fund.
Recipients will have the freedom to use the awards on whatever they choose. The program is open to artists who live in the counties of Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Mercer, Lawrence, Somerset, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland.
“This program is yet another wonderful example of how the fund is channeling Mac Miller’s spirit in the Pittsburgh region and the country,” according to Lisa Schroeder, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Foundation. “As his fame skyrocketed, he shared his musical artistry generously – allowing people to internalize it however they would choose, and he reached out broadly.”
The Mac Miller Fund was established at the Pittsburgh Foundation in 2018 by the family of the late Malcolm McCormick (Mac Miller) to honor the Pittsburgh native and internationally known rapper and producer.