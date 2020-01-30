“Big League Fun,” a new baseball-themed exhibit, will open at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh Saturday.
The new exhibit includes 1,800 square-feet of hands-on discovery featuring fun baseball activities, simulated game experiences, and trivia challenges that encourage important educational concepts for fans of all ages. Exhibit activities emphasize the science and math behind baseball and reflect national academic standards for school-age children while encouraging play and a healthy lifestyle.
Featured elements of the exhibit include areas where visitors can practice pitching, throwing and fielding; explore the world of professional baseball; and test their baseball knowledge.
“Big League Fun” is included with general admission and free for members. It was developed by the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum in Milwaukee in cooperation with Major League Baseball Properties. The exhibit will be at the museum through May 10.
For information, go online to www.pittsburghkids.org.