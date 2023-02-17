The run of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s exhibit “The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be” is being extended through the end of 2023.
The exhibit explores the Beatles’ January 1969 “Let It Be” rehearsals, studio sessions and the rooftop concert on the building that housed Apple Records. It opened last March, and it is a complement to the docuseries, “The Beatles: Get Back.”
Visitors can understand the Beatles’ creative journey through the original instruments, clothing and handwritten lyrics displayed.
This summer, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is planning Beatles Fridays, screenings of the rooftop concert every weekend, interactive and educational programs, live music and other special events.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is located in Cleveland. Tickets and additional information are available at rockhall.com.
