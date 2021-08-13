Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella will host its annual Vintage “Base Ball” Day Saturday, Aug. 21 starting at 10 a.m.
Visitors can celebrate America’s pastime as they cheer on the Somerset Frosty Sons of Thunder and the Addison Mountain Stars. Both teams will wear vintage uniforms and play by rules commonly used in the 1860s. The teams will play a doubleheader with two nine-inning games beginning at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Children will be admitted for free, and the event is included with standard Meadowcroft admission.
For information, visit heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft or call 724-587-3412.