Patrons can sip, shop, dine, and vibe all in one festival space while supporting Black-owned breweries, small business owners, artists, and community innovators during the 2023 Barrel & Flow festival, slated for Saturday, Aug. 12.
From 3 to 9 p.m. in Pittsburgh's Strip District at The Stacks at 3 Crossings, 2875 Railroad St., attendees can sample over 75 one-of-a-kind collaborations brewed specifically for the festival, stop at one of the more than 25 food vendors, buy original art work and listen to music.
