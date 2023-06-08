Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will participate in an outdoor performance series from June through September.
The collaborative performances include: Open Air at Westinghouse Arts Academy in Wilmerding, June 22-25; Ballet Under the Stars at Hartwood Acres, Aug. 20; and Open Air at Hazelwood Green with August Wilson African American Cultural Center and Hazelwood Local, Sept. 29-Oct. 1.
These events allow PBT and other arts organizations throughout the area to bring live outdoor performances to audiences in communities throughout the region. These events are all free.
“We are excited to continue to collaborate on Open Air Series performance weekends throughout the region, and so thankful to our colleagues at August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Hazelwood Local and Westinghouse Arts Academy for their incredible work in planning and coordinating this summer’s events,” said Kati Gigler, PBT acting executive director. “It’s terrific to be able to continue this joyful and community-based series, and to bring the vibrancy of Pittsburgh’s performing arts world outdoors."
This year, the mobile stage will once again be shared with a number of local organizations and artists during that series, including Balafon West African Dance Ensemble, Confluence Ballet, Jacquea Mae and Byron Nash presented by August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Natyakriya & Uma Performing Arts, Shana Simmons Dance and Westinghouse Arts Academy students. Additional participating organizations will be announced at a later date.
PBT launched the mobile stage during the height of covid, when indoor performances were not an option.
The theatre's annual Ballet Under the Stars is a family-friendly event at the Middle Road Concert Area in Hartwood Acres park. The event is part of Allegheny County’s Summer Concert Series.
“Being a part of Allegheny County’s Hartwood Acres outdoor performance series with our Ballet Under the Stars program is a pleasure,” said Adam W. McKinney, PBT artistic director. “We love sharing ballet and work at PBT with new audiences. To be able to do so in such a fun and relaxed, outdoor environment is thrilling.”
Registration is recommended for all of these performances to ensure seating. Additional information is available at PBT.org.
