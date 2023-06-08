PBT

PBT Artist Diana Yohe performs at Hartwood Acres.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will participate in an outdoor performance series from June through September.

The collaborative performances include: Open Air at Westinghouse Arts Academy in Wilmerding, June 22-25; Ballet Under the Stars at Hartwood Acres, Aug. 20; and Open Air at Hazelwood Green with August Wilson African American Cultural Center and Hazelwood Local, Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

